Sullivan, Fern, services are noon today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Bizjak, Gregory, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.
Chism Jr., William C. “Bill,” services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St.
Shiflet, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jackson, Lila, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Paran North, 1700 Allgood Road NE, Marietta, Georgia.
McAninch, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hurd, Michael “Brett,” services at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
Dennis, Albert, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Greer, Oliver, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville.
Warner, Linda Lee, memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.