Clouser, Steven, services are 12 p.m. today at Mt. Pisgah MBC, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Buckner, Duane, services are 4 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Maggart, Catherine, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Mitchell, Joe, services are noon Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hart, Jr., John, services are 3 p.m. Friday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Tilley, Randy, services are 2 p.m. Saturday Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 4439 E. 406 South, Hemlock.
Clark, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. June 18 at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
