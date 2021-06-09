Hurd, Michael “Brett,” services at 6 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Smelser, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Dennis, Albert, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Greer, Oliver, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bly, Ann, services are 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Click’s Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Mooney, Jack, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Warner, Linda Lee, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Young, Derisha, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo.
Shanks, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Weaver, Billy, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.