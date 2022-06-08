Maggart, Catherine, services are 10 a.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Mitchell, Joe, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hart, Jr., John, services are 3 p.m. Friday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Tilley, Randy, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 4439 E. 406 South, Hemlock.
Gibson, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., in Delphi.
Clark, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. June 18 at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
