Cobb, Iva, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cone, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Allen, Billy, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Collins, Glenn, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mast, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Howard-Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. 1400 S., Kokomo.
Maynard, Maureen, services are 5 p.m. Friday at 433 W. Defenbaugh, Kokomo.
Marley, Robert, services are noon Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
