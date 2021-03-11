Cobb, Iva, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cone, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Allen, Billy, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Collins, Glenn, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mast, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Howard-Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. 1400 South, Kokomo.
Maynard, Maureen, services are 5 p.m. tomorrow at 433 W. Defenbaugh, Kokomo.
Hendrickson, Wilford, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Marley, Robert, services are noon Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Moore, Asher, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Greenwald, Lucian, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon, Kokomo.
Carrico, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.