Matesic, Damir, services are 5 p.m. today at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel.
Gaskin-Payne, Judith, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary at 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Myers, Billy, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Barnett, Loretta, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, Kokomo.
Bicking, Kenneth, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S.W., Kokomo.
Graham, Steven “Willie,” services are 3 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Henderson McNealy, Rebecca “Sue,” services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian St., Sharpsville.
Jewell, Anthony, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, Main Street, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
