Gaskin-Payne, Judith, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary at 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Myers, Billy, services are 1 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Barnett, Loretta, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, Kokomo.
Bicking, Kenneth, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S.W., Kokomo.
Miller, Jerry, services are 11 a.m. Monday at the Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Graham, Steven “Willie,” services are 3 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Yost, Janice, services are 6:30 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m.
Henderson McNealy, Rebecca “Sue,” services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian St., Sharpsville.
Snyder, Clifford, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. The service will also be live-streamed on Clifford’s obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Jewell, Anthony, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, Main Street, Kokomo.
Blue, Nancy, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Judson Road Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.