Hendrickson, Wilford, services are 11 a.m. today at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Marley, Robert, services are noon today at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Moore, Asher, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Greenwald, Lucian, services are 3 p.m. tomorrow at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon, Kokomo.
Knuckles, Theodore, services are 7 p.m. tomorrow at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Carrico, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Coon, John, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Lossing, Edwin, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
