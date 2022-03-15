Shearer, Barbara Ann Hemmeger, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Grace UMC, 219 W. Mulbery St., Kokomo.
Couch, Brian, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 400 South, Kokomo.
Edwards, Jack, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
McDowell, Pamela, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene, Kokomo.
Mund, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Byars, Lucile, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pigsah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Gore, Richard "Dick," services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Little, Mary "Pat," services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road,
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.