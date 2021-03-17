Kline, Patrick, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Ramberger, Marcella, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Tolle, Blaine, services are 6 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kincaid, Wayne, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Richard, John, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 9900 E. 191st St., Noblesville.
Rinehart, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Friday at South Union Cemetery, 00NS 1050 West, Kokomo.
Fewell, Monica, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kirkman, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Sunday via webcast at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.