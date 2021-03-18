Ramberger, Marcella, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Tolle, Blaine, services are 6 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Jarrett, Della Mae, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian St., Sharpsville.
Kincaid, Wayne, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Richard, John, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 9900 E. 191st St., Noblesville.
Rinehart, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at South Union Cemetery, 00NS 1050 West, Kokomo.
Fewell, Monica, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kirkman, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Sunday via webcast at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Honeas, Dale, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
