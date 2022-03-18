Mund, Richard, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Byars, Lucile, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pigsah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Gore, Richard “Dick,” services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Davis, Trent, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Prairie Church in Tipton.
Smith, Lawrence, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Little, Mary “Pat,” services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Martha Mae, services are 5 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, Kokomo.
Paull, Evelyn “June,” services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort.
Thornton, Beverly “Sue,” services are 11 a.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Lee, Billy “Bill,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
