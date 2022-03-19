Byars, Lucile, services are 11 a.m. today at Mount Pigsah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Gore, Richard “Dick,” services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Davis, Trent, services are 11 a.m. today at Rock Prairie Church in Tipton.
Smith, Lawrence, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Little, Mary “Pat,” services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Martha Mae, services are 5 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, Kokomo.
Paull, Evelyn “June,” services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort.
Thornton, Beverly “Sue,” services are 11 a.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Lee, Billy “Bill,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Rayls, Mea, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Witham, Wavoline, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Tweed, Terry, services are 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
