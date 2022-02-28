Tolle, Steve, services are 11 a.m. today at Beulah Land Church, 6569 N. 400 West, Sharpsville.
Everest, Laurel Rosalie, services are 2 p.m. today at Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Peterson, Fred, graveside military services are 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 Florida 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Starner, Jo Ann, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Anderson, Rosemary, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 Indiana 28, Tipton.
Kemper, Mary, services are noon Thursday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Martin, Bernard "Bernie," services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hanley, Derek, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McVety, Steven, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Allbaugh, Glenda, services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Living Faith Church of the Brethren, near Flora.
Cornelius Jr., Joseph R. "Joe," services are 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sutton, Anthony, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huffman, Richard "Rick," services are11 a.m. Saturday at Northview Church, 3409 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
McQueary, Sidney, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lamberson Sr., Larry, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.