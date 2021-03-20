Fewell, Monica, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Gillem, Joseph, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kirkman, Larry, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow via webcast at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Wilson-Kirk, Rachel, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville.
Honeas, Dale, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Ferren, Nancy, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 E. Carter St., Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
