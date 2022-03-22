Million, Edwin, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
York, Billy "Bill," services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Eckelbarger, Ovid, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Polhamus, Barbara "Bobbi," services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
