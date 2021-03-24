Ferren, Nancy, services are 11 a.m. today at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 E. Carter St., Kokomo.
Shipp, Linda, services are 4 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Grams, Richard, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sanburn, Myra, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Smith, Sherry, services are 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Webb, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Romero, Aimee, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. March 30 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
