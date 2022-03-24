Million, Edwin, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
York, Billy “Bill,” services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Eckelbarger, Ovid, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Allen-Richey, Alice, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hall, Lanita, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo.
Shaff, Sandy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Richardson, Gloria, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mynarski Jr., Stanley, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home.
Polhamus, Barbara “Bobbi,” services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.