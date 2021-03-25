Grams, Richard, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sanburn, Myra, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Smith, Sherry, services are 12:30 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Webb, Linda, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Alberson, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Romero, Aimee, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
