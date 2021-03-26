Sanburn, Myra, services are 11 a.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Smith, Sherry, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Webb, Linda, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Alberson, James, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Romero, Aimee, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
