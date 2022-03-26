Allen-Richey, Alice, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hall, Lanita, services are 10 a.m. today at Crossroads Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo.
Shaff, Sandy, services are 11 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Richardson, Gloria, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mynarski Jr., Stanley, services are 2 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home.
Polhamus, Barbara “Bobbi,” services are 2 p.m. today at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Gibson, Reva, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Lowden, Norma, services are 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Hetzel, William, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Aldridge, Crystal, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
