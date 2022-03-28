Lowden, Norma, services are 11:30 a.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Hetzel, William, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Aldridge, Crystal, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Corn, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Sparks, Shawn, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Round Barn on the 4-H Fairgrounds.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
