Starner, Jo Ann, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Anderson, Rosemary, services are 11 a.m. today at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 Indiana 28, Tipton.
Kemper, Mary, services are noon today at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Peterson, Fred, graveside military services are 12:30 p.m. today at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 Florida 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Martin, Bernard “Bernie,” services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hanley, Derek, services are 4 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McVety, Steven, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Allbaugh, Glenda, services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Living Faith Church of the Brethren, near Flora.
Cornelius Jr., Joseph R. “Joe,” services are 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sutton, Anthony, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huffman, Richard “Rick,” services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Northview Church, 3409 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Swinehart, David, services are noon Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Williams, Norma, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
McQueary, Sidney, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lamberson Sr., Larry, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Stout, Gayle, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington.
Bicking, Kenneth, funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. March 14 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S.W., Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
