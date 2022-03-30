Bolton, Willard, services are 1 p.m. today at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Corn, Betty, services are 1 p.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Sparks, Shawn, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Red Round Barn, located in the northeast corner of the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds. Entrance can be accessed from County Road 900 East.
Sewell, Patsy, services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bennett’s Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Miller, Carol Ann, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Goodnight, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Correa, Juan, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana.
Pearcy, Jackie, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill, Indiana.
White, Robert James “Bob,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo.
Carson, Carolyn Taylor, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
