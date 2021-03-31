Crawford, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Flick, Larry Sr., services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Sharpsville Cemetery in Sharpsville, Indiana.
Mitcham, Arley, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Harness, Brenda, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Phifer, Wyoma, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Roosevelt Cemetery in Judsonia, Arkansas.
Sharp, Renate, services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
McCauley, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Gilbert, Raymond, services are 1 p.m. April 11 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
