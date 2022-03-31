Sewell, Patsy, services are 11:30 a.m. today at Bennett’s Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Miller, Carol Ann, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Correa, Juan, services are 1 p.m. today at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana.
Goodnight, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. today at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Sparks, Shawn, services are 3 p.m. today at The Red Round Barn, located in the northeast corner of the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds. Entrance can be accessed from County Road 900 East.
Cassingham, Thelma, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Snyder, Larry, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pearcy, Jackie, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill, Indiana.
White, Robert James “Bob,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo.
Carson, Carolyn Taylor, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Estrellita, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Mennonite Church, 1382 County Road E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Myland, Marvel, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Odell, Lois and Jerry, services are 6 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
