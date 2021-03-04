Gibson, Edward, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Adams, Donald, services are 3 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Wilkins, Ruth, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Hendricks, David, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at L.C. May Funeral Services, 2024 Madison Ave., Anderson.
Newburn, Wilma, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Gingerich, Miracle, Steven and Wilma, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 E., Amboy.
Karnes, Joan, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hedrick, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Rittmann, David, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Leppert Mortuary – Carmel Chapel, 900 N. Rangeline Road, Carmel.
