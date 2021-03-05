Wilkins, Ruth, services are 11 a.m. today at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Hendricks, David, services are 1 p.m. today at L.C. May Funeral Services, 2024 Madison Ave., Anderson.
Newburn, Wilma, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Gingerich, Miracle, Steven and Wilma, services are 10 a.m. tomorrow at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 East, Amboy.
Karnes, Joan, services are noon tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Young, Nona, services are noon tomorrow at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. Second St., Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Hedrick, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Rittmann, David, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Leppert Mortuary – Carmel Chapel, 900 N. Rangeline Road, Carmel.
Osborn, Walter, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bowman, Paul, services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Maynard, Maureen, services are 5 p.m. March 26, at 433 W. Defenbaugh, Kokomo.
