Huffman, Richard “Rick,” services are 11 a.m. today at Northview Church, 3409 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Swinehart, David, services are noon today at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Trice, IzJohn, services are noon today at Grace Memorial Institutional COGIC, 1417 N. Delphos St., Kokomo.
Morgan, Rita, services are 1 p.m. today at Gundrum Funeral Home, 1603 E. Broadway, Logansport.
Williams, Norma, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
McQueary, Sidney, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lamberson Sr., Larry, services are 3 p.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Stout, Gayle, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington.
Lowden, James "Rick," services are 1 p.m. Monday at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Martin, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Sheridan, Danny, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Magnorfi, Mary Ellen, memorial mass is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Bicking, Kenneth, funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. March 14 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S.W., Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
