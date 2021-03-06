Gingerich, Miracle, Steven and Wilma, services are 10 a.m. today at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 East, Amboy.
Karnes, Joan, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Young, Nona, services are noon today at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. Second St., Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Hedrick, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Rittmann, David, services are 4 p.m. tomorrow at Leppert Mortuary – Carmel Chapel, 900 N. Rangeline Road, Carmel.
Osborn, Walter, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bowman, Paul, services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Irwin, Donald, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Maynard, Maureen, services are 5 p.m. March 26 at 433 W. Defenbaugh, Kokomo.
