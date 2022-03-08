Magnorfi, Mary Ellen, memorial mass is 1:30 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Cerbone, Celeste Cassia Lee, services are 5 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Matesic, Damir, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel.
Bicking, Kenneth, funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S.W., Kokomo.
Jewell, Anthony, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
