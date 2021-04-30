Stroman, Gerry, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Griebenow, Matthew, services are noon today at Abundant Life Church, 1025 C.R. E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Wampler, Aimee, services are 2 p.m. today at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo.
Wilson, Norman, services are 2 p.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Hunter, Matthew, services are 3 p.m. today at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Purvis, Harold, services are 3 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Statton, Randolph, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Howard-Miami Mennonite Church, Howard County coordinates 3976 E. C.R. 1400 South, Kokomo.
Maher, Frances, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Adams, Peggy, services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo, with graveside services at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Crown Point Cemetery, 1101 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Middleton, Carol, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Flaherty, Patrick Sean, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Burge, Mary Jane Zell Glenn, graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stepler, John, memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Dempsey, Sharon, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Ryan, Franklin, services are 4 p.m. May 8 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
