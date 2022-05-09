Horner, Judith, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E.400 North, Kokomo.
Flick, Judy, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Guy, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Million, Sharon, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Foor, Michael, services are 7 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W Jefferson St, Tipton.
Beatty, Mary, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Carter, Phillip and Thomas, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sharpsville Cemetery, Sharpsville.
Abendroth, Angela, services are at noon Sunday at The Smoky Park Supper Club Boat House, 350 Riverside Dr., Asheville, North Carolina.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. May 21 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
