Berger, Alvin “Bill,” services are noon today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Fox, Teresa, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Drive, Indianapolis.
Hall, Stacy, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee.
Baitz, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Smith, Helen, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Spence, Judy, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Maple Grove Community Church, 3113 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Rankert, Frank, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Dorothy, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian St., Greentown.
Hodson, Leonard, services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Christner, Jo, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2289 Indiana 18, Bunker Hill.
Glassburn, Roy, services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St./775 West, Russiaville.
Carter, Jonathan, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roberts, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Clawson, Bryan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Smith, Janet, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 213 S. Meridian St., Greentown.
Kanable, Vicki J., services are 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Sugar Maple Barn, 3878 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Max, services are 2 p.m. May 22 at Jones and Sons Funeral Home, 18 Moselle-Seminary Road, Moselle, Mississippi.
