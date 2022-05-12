Smith, Guy, services are 2 p.m. today at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Million, Sharon, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Foor, Michael, services are 7 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St, Tipton.
Spencer, Sandra, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Murray-Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Beatty, Mary, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bowser, Marion, services are noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Carter, Phillip and Thomas, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sharpsville Cemetery, Sharpsville.
Abendroth, Angela, services are at noon Sunday at The Smoky Park Supper Club Boat House, 350 Riverside Dr., Asheville, North Carolina.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. May 21 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
