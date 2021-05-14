Christner, Jo, services are 11 a.m. today at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2289 Indiana 18, Bunker Hill.
Glassburn, Roy, services are 1 p.m. today at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St./775 West, Russiaville.
Carter, Jonathan, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Henderson, Mary, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Roberts, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Clawson, Bryan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Cox, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Smith, Janet, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 213 S. Meridian St., Greentown.
Kanable, Vicki J., services are 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Sugar Maple Barn, 3878 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Friedrich, Jerome, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bender, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Radliff, Charles, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Kristek, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W. State St., West Lafayette.
Dillon, James, services are 10 a.m. May 21 at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Max, services are 2 p.m. May 22 at Jones and Sons Funeral Home, 18 Moselle-Seminary Road, Moselle, Mississippi.
