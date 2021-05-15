Henderson, Mary, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Roberts, Donna, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Clawson, Bryan, services are 2 p.m. today at American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Cox, Robert, services are 2 p.m. today at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Smith, Janet, services are 3:30 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 213 S. Meridian St., Greentown.
Kanable, Vicki J., services are 3 to 7 p.m. today at The Sugar Maple Barn, 3878 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Friedrich, Jerome, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bender, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Radliff, Charles, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Kristek, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W. State St., West Lafayette.
Bowman, Martha, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn Cemetery, 50 N. and C.R. N. 780 East, Greentown.
Baldwin, Pamela, services are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huff, Belva, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gard, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 C.R. E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Dillon, James, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Max, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Jones and Sons Funeral Home, 18 Moselle-Seminary Road, Moselle, Mississippi.
