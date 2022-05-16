Lentz, Alex, services are 5 p.m. today at the Isaak Walton League, 2629 South 200 E. Kokomo.
Schick, Randy, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Reynolds Jr., Dean, services are 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N., Kokomo.
White, Linda, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.
McKoon, David, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster Street, Kokomo.
Stone, Bonnie, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville.
Rosselot, Sherry, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Randy, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at The Harrisburg, 409 N. 1st St., Jonesboro.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
