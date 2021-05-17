Radliff, Charles, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Kristek, Charles, services are 2 p.m. today at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W. State St., West Lafayette.
Bowman, Martha, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn Cemetery, 50 N. and C.R. N. 780 East, Greentown.
Baldwin, Pamela, services are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huff, Belva, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gard, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 C.R. E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Dillon, James, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Max, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones and Sons Funeral Home, 18 Moselle-Seminary Road, Moselle, Mississippi.
