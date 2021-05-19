Bougher, Eileen, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Greentown.
Yoder, Evan, services are 1 p.m. today at Berne Evangelical Church, 5481 S. 450 West, Berne.
Gard, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. today at Abundant Life Church, 1025 C.R. E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Nay, Edward, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Reese-King, Elsie, services are noon Thursday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Hall, Harold, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Dillon, James, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Clem, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Victory in Christ Fellowship, 115 N. Washington St., Flora.
Grimes, James Jr., services are 1 p.m. Friday at Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Guess, Patricia, services are 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lewis, Diana, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill.
Gilbert, Max, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones and Sons Funeral Home, 18 Moselle-Seminary Road, Moselle, Mississippi.
