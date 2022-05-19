Byers, Gary, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Kirby, Lisa, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary-Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Ryan, Lora, services are noon Saturday at West Middleton United Methodist Church, 480 W. 230 South (Hobson Street), Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Joanne, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Rosselot, Sherry, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Randy, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at The Harrisburg, 409 N. 1st St., Jonesboro.
Snow, Miriam, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery 50 North and 780 East, Greentown.
Sladinski, Paul, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
King, Angelene, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Stout, Mary, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
