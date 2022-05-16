McKoon, David, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stone, Bonnie, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Byers, Gary, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Kirby, Lisa, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary-Webster St Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Joanne, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Rosselot, Sherry, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Randy, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at The Harrisburg, 409 N. 1st St., Jonesboro.
Snow, Miriam, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery 50 North and 780 East, Greentown.
Sladinski, Paul, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
