Dillon, James, services are 10 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Clem, Charles, services are 11 a.m. today at Victory in Christ Fellowship, 115 N. Washington St., Flora.
Grimes, James Jr., services are 1 p.m. today at Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Milner, Mildred, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Guess, Patricia, services are 2:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Brown, Tad, services are 6 p.m. today at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount.
Jarrett, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lewis, Diana, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill.
Gilbert, Max, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones and Sons Funeral Home, 18 Moselle-Seminary Road, Moselle, Mississippi.
Lambert, Edgar, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Long, Robert, services are 6 p.m. Monday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 400. South, Kokomo.
