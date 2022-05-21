Ryan, Lora, services are noon today at West Middleton United Methodist Church, 480 W. 230 South (Hobson Street), Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Joanne, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Rosselot, Sherry, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Planalp, Evelyn, services are 2 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home,216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Randy, services are 3 p.m. today at The Harrisburg, 409 N. 1st St., Jonesboro.
Snow, Miriam, services are 3 p.m. today at Greenlawn Cemetery, 50 North and 780 East, Greentown.
Sladinski, Paul, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
King, Angelene, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Turner, Steven, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stout, Mary, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Rankert, JoHanna, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
