Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.