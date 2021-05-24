Pence, Lucille, services are 11 a.m. today at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 E., Amboy.
Lambert, Edgar, services are 3 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Long, Robert, services are 6 p.m. today at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 400. S., Kokomo.
Boucher, Margaret, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee.
Harbert, Rita, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roach, Ruth, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Gamblin, Paul, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.