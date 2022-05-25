Hoff, Nancy, services are 6 p.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
David, Frederick, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
Blakely, Debra, services are 12 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
