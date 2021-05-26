Gamblin, Paul, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Beals, Dale, services are 2 p.m. today at New London Cemetery, 2104 S. 766 West, New London.
Off, Margaret, services are 2 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Dixon, Claudia, services are noon Saturday at the Living Stone Church, 69 W. Main St., Rossville.
Ahnert, Leonard Sr., services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.