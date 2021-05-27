Henry, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Tabernacle, 661 W. 400 South, Kokomo.
Maxwell, Harold, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Dixon, Claudia, services are noon Saturday at the Living Stone Church, 69 W. Main St., Rossville.
Ahnert, Leonard Sr., services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Parker, E. Jerry, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Boughton, Thomas, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at The Radiator, 417 US-35, Galveston.
