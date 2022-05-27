David, Frederick, services are 11 a.m. today at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
Zeider, Brice, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Blakely, Debra, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Carter, Garnett, Jr., services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Quirk, Patrick, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, Celebration of Life services are 2-8 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
